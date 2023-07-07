Green hydrogen can transform India’s $200 bn energy import bill into an export opportunity: Hardeep Puri

The International Conference on Green Hydrogen and the associated mission have laid the foundation for a shared vision to accelerate the transition to a future of clean and green energy.

Green hydrogen has the potential to transform India from an energy importer to an energy provider and exporter, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on July 7.

"Green hydrogen, along with other green fuels, could turn India's current $200 billion energy import bill into a $300 billion export advantage in the future. India has an advantage in terms of substantial demand and capacity to produce and store green hydrogen. India meets all the critical requirements to become a hub for this green fuel," Puri said on the concluding day of the International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH) 2023, organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in New Delhi.

The three-day conference witnessed deliberations, with more than 2,700 delegates, 135 speakers, seven plenary sessions, 16 technical sessions and four panel discussions.

The minister also talked about the challenge of financing in this sunrise sector. However, he was hopeful that with increased demand more and more banks would freely finance projects of green hydrogen and its derivates. He said leading financial institutions have already started showing keen interest to invest in India.

"The European Investment Bank (EIB) has formally agreed to join the India

Hydrogen alliance and increase support for developing large-scale Industry

hub with a funding of 1 billion Euros. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has recently conveyed its intent to provide $20–$25 billion over five years to aid India’s aspirations for green growth. The World Bank has approved $1.5 billion in financing to support India’s low-carbon transition journey," Puri said.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Science and Technology and Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office, talked about the importance of affordability, accessibility, and acceptability as key attributes for India's path to self-reliance in green hydrogen and furthering sustainable solutions.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant called upon the need to drive down the cost of green hydrogen from $4.5/kg at present to $1/kg by 2030. He said the oil companies and refineries will have to take the lead in shifting to green hydrogen.

"There would be many countries and industry people who would tell you (the government) to use blue hydrogen in the interim or any other type of hydrogen for that matter. But, my suggestion is that India should stick to green hydrogen and be the world leader in the same," he said.

All the speakers urged the private sectors such as cement and steel to follow suit.

Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, said India will now have to act fast in implementing the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) before other countries grab the market and gain first mover's advantage.

"At least 16 countries, including India, have already unveiled their green hydrogen action plans. The demand for green hydrogen is expected to jump fivefold by 2050. So, India needs to buckle up from here," he said.

Bhupinder Bhalla, Secretary, MNRE said the conference and the green hydrogen mission will pave the way for R&D initiatives, pilot projects and favourable policies to drive sustainable growth and accelerate the transition to clean and green energy.

The Union Cabinet approved the NGHM on January 4 with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, including Rs 17,490 crore for incentives. The government aims to produce at least 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of green hydrogen annually by 2030 under the NGHM, which would require 60-100 GW electrolyser capacity and 125 GW renewable energy capacity. This initiative is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50 MMT per year.