Green buildings attract premium rentals, more occupancy, says report

Green buildings typically attract higher rental premiums and occupancy rates, prompting developers to prioritize sustainability in their real estate portfolios, according to a report by real estate company Colliers and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

The report, titled Enabling Net-Zero Built Environment, said green buildings also deliver higher returns and increased workforce activities.

Benefits such as lower operational costs, an improved indoor environment and low carbon footprint mean that “homebuyers are increasingly preferring high performance buildings," the report said.

“Decarbonization of the built sector is pivotal in achieving global carbon reduction goals, paving the way for a more sustainable and greener and an inclusive future. It is imperative to adopt a lifecycle approach from construction to operation and maintenance and the final disposal of the built structure,” said Vimal Nadar, Senior Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.

Moneycontrol News