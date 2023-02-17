English
    Greaves Electric Mobility launches Ampere Primus electric scooter at Rs 1,09,900

    "Primus offers a top speed of 77 kmph, range of over 100 Kms, longer battery life with LFP chemistry, smart connectivity features, superior comfort and rideability," said the company in the press release.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    Greaves Electric Mobility launches Ampere Primus electric scooter at Rs 1,09,900

    Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, launched Ampere Primus at Rs 1,09,900 (ex-showroom price) on February 16, marking its foray into the high-speed electric two-wheeler segment.

    "Primus offers a top speed of 77kmph, range of over 100km, longer battery life with LFP chemistry, smart connectivity features, superior comfort and rideability," said the company in the press release, adding that the product embodies the company’s ‘Make-in-India’ thrust, with a high degree of localisation with domestically sourced components.

    “With Primus we will not only strengthen Ampere’s leadership in the electric last-mile mobility segment, we will also appeal to a much wider range of consumers segments,” Sanjay Behl, Executive Director and CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility, said.

    The company, according to reports, is also launching a second electric scooter, the Ampere NXG, in the next few quarters which will be positioned at a premium over Primus and will be aimed at customers focused on style and connectivity.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:51 am