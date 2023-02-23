 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greaves Cotton expands leadership team across retail, finance and e-mobility

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

Engineering major Greaves Cotton Limited has announced expansion of its team across strategic functions spanning retail, finance and e-mobility.

The company said in a filing that it has appointed Narasimha Jayakumar as CEO, of Retail Business, Sandeep Divakaran as CEO, of Greaves Finance, and Chandrasekar Thyagarajan as CFO, of Greaves Electric Mobility.

Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO, Greaves Retail Business comes with close to three decades of global experience in Internet and Technology companies. In his past stints, Narasimha has led leadership roles such as MD of Brainly India, CEO of Aakash Edutech & Vertical Head, Google India.

Sandeep Divakaran, joins the team as CEO, Greaves Finance and will be responsible for accelerating the growth of Greaves Finance Limited. Prior to this, Sandeep has held leadership roles such as CEO of OLA Fleet, and Head Strategy for OLA Electric. In the past, he has cofounded OPC Asset Solutions, India’s largest equipment leasing company.