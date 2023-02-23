Greaves Cotton expands leadership team across retail, finance and e-mobility

Engineering major Greaves Cotton Limited has announced expansion of its team across strategic functions spanning retail, finance and e-mobility.

The company said in a filing that it has appointed Narasimha Jayakumar as CEO, of Retail Business, Sandeep Divakaran as CEO, of Greaves Finance, and Chandrasekar Thyagarajan as CFO, of Greaves Electric Mobility.

Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO, Greaves Retail Business comes with close to three decades of global experience in Internet and Technology companies. In his past stints, Narasimha has led leadership roles such as MD of Brainly India, CEO of Aakash Edutech & Vertical Head, Google India.

Sandeep Divakaran, joins the team as CEO, Greaves Finance and will be responsible for accelerating the growth of Greaves Finance Limited. Prior to this, Sandeep has held leadership roles such as CEO of OLA Fleet, and Head Strategy for OLA Electric. In the past, he has cofounded OPC Asset Solutions, India’s largest equipment leasing company.

Chandrasekar Thyagarajan, CFO, Greaves Electric Mobility will drive functional and business excellence of GEMPL. He has over 34 years of experience and has worked as Chief Financial Officer for Birlasoft Limited, and CFO at IBM India & South Asia.

Commenting on the leadership appointments, Mr. Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive Vice Chairman, Greaves Cotton Limited, said, “The strengthening of our leadership team comes at a very opportune time, as Greaves embarks on the next phase of its significant growth journey. World-class talent is the very underpinning that defines Greaves’ success. This continues with the new rank of leaders joining us, with each of them bringing an immense wealth of proficiency, vertical acumen, and industry insights. I am delighted to welcome them and look forward to working with them, as we strive towards our vision of empowering the masses with sustainable mobility solutions.”