Grasim Industries slips nearly 3% on I-T department's Rs 5,900-cr notice

The share price of Grasim Industries fell nearly 3 percent on the back of notice from the Income Tax department.

The company received an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (DCIT) raising a demand of Rs 5,872.13 crore on account of dividend distribution tax (including interest), as per the BSE filing.

The company said the aforesaid order is not tenable in law and necessary action(s) against the order is being taken by the company.

DCIT had issued a show cause notice on February 11, 2019 in case of the allotment of equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) to the shareholders of Grasim Industries, pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited and Grasim Industries Limited and Aditya Birla Financial Service, the company added.

At 0940 hours, Grasim Industries was quoting at Rs 815.25, down Rs 14.40, or 1.74 percent on the BSE.