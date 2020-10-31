172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|grasim-industries-berkshire-hathaways-lubrizol-partner-to-manufacture-cpvc-resin-in-india-6043971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grasim Industries, Berkshire Hathaway's Lubrizol partner to manufacture CPVC resin in India

Lubrizol Corporation invented chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) resins and compounds, and is currently the largest manufacturer of such products.

Moneycontrol News

Grasim Industries signed an agreement with Berkshire Hathaway's Lubrizol Corporation to manufacture and supply chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) resin in India.

Grasim, a unit of Aditya Birla Group, signed a definitive agreement with Lubrizol Advanced Materials, the former said in a statement to stock exchanges.

Initial production of CPVC in India is expected in late 2022 at Grasim’s facility in Vilayat, Gujarat, the company said. CPVC is used to manufacture pipes, and India is one of the largest consumers of the polymer material.

Close

"Construction of the near 100,000 metric ton plant will take place in a phased manner, and once commissioned, this would be the single largest site capacity for CPVC resin production globally," Grasim added.

Lubrizol invented CPVC resins and compounds, and is currently the largest manufacturer of such products.

"This collaboration with Lubrizol Advanced Materials is part of our long-term direction to bring in world class technologies to India and additionally complements our growth strategy in Chlor-Alkali and Derivatives platform" said Kalyan Ram Madabhushi, CEO – Global Chemicals & Group Business Head- Fertilisers & Insulators, Aditya Birla Group.

"This alliance will help to better serve CPVC customers in India and South Asia, as well as support the Indian economy," said Arnau Pano, Vice President, Lubrizol Advanced Materials, South Asia.
First Published on Oct 31, 2020 10:37 am

tags #Berkshire Hathaway #Graim Industries

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.