App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Graphite electrode maker HEG to firm up expansion plans by December

On expansion front, Jhunjhunwala said, “HEG is at the last leg of finalising that report."

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After graphite electrode maker, HEG, reported a 680 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the company on Thursday said it will firm up expansion plans in the next month.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ravi Jhunjhunwala, chief managing director, said Jhunjhunwala said HEG's capacity utilisation in this quarter has been north of 85 percent and currently the company is operating at a rate of about 90 percent on an annual basis, "Therefore, it's safe to assume that the next half will be close to 90 percent or maybe little more than 90 percent."

Graphite electrodes are used to melt scrap in electric arc furnaces to produce new steel.

Talking about business, Jhunjhunwala said, "Cash on the book is close to Rs 1,000 crore and on dividend payout, the company had always been in the region of 35-37 percent and we will surely maintain that."

On expansion front, Jhunjhunwala said, “HEG is at the last leg of finalising that report. We are working with one of the most prominent consulting company in the country and within a month or so, we will have exact number and timing and we are probably going to announce that in a month’s time."

 

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 05:14 pm

tags #Business #video

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.