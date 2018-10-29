App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Granules' US unit gets two USFDA observations

"Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the company located in Chantilly, Virginia, US has completed USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) inspection from October 22-26, 2018 with two Form 483 observations," the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pharma firm Granules India on Monday said its US subsidiary has received two observations from the US health regulator following the completion of inspection.

"Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the company located in Chantilly, Virginia, US has completed USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) inspection from October 22-26, 2018 with two Form 483 observations," the company said in a BSE filing.

Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc will respond to the observations within this week, the company added.

As per the USFDA, a Form 483, is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

"This was a prior approval inspection, intended for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDAs) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. This facility is involved in development and manufacturing of finished dosages," the company said.

The company's shares were trading 6.74 percent higher at Rs 98.25 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 12:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Granules India #USFDA

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.