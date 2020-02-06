App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 10:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc gets USFDA nod for Colchicine tablets

Familial mediterranean fever is a genetic disorder that causes recurrent episodes of fever that are typically accompanied by pain in the abdomen, chest, or joints.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Granules India on Thursday said its wholly owned foreign arm has received US health regulator's approval for Colchicine tablets, used in the treatment of familial mediterranean fever.

"The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India Ltd for Colchicine tablets USP, 0.6 mg," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The filing further said that "it is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Colcrys tablets, 0.6 mg, of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc."

Shares of Granules India were trading at Rs 159.55 a piece on BSE, up 3.74 percent from the previous close.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 10:47 am

tags #ANDA #Business #Companies #Granules India #USFDA

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.