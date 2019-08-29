App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Granules India to divest entire stake in Granules OmniChem to JV partner

Granules OmniChem is an equal joint venture between Granules India and SA Ajinomoto Omnichem NV.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Drug firm Granules India on August 29 announced divestment of its entire stake in its joint venture firm Granules OmniChem to its JV partner for an undisclosed sum.

Granules OmniChem is an equal joint venture between Granules India and SA Ajinomoto Omnichem NV.

"The proposed divestment of our 50 percent stake in the joint venture aligns with our focus on strengthening our core area of business. With this transaction, SA Ajinomoto Omnichem NV will take over full control of the contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) business," Granules India said in a regulatory filing.

Close

"Through this deal, we would like to extend our support to our joint venture partner for their business plan to integrate their small and large molecule businesses which in turn strengthens their business operation and client relations," Granules India Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

related news

The manufacturing facility of this joint venture is located in Visakhapatnam.

Conclusion of this transaction is subject to fulfilment of certain closing conditions as well as customary government approvals, the company added.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #Business #Granules #India

