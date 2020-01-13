App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Granules India says 'voluntarily' recalling ranitidine tabs

"Ranitidine is being recalled by various producers from the US market as they contain unacceptable levels of N — nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). Granules India Ltd is recalling this product voluntarily," the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

Representative image
Drug firm Granules India on Monday said it is 'voluntarily' recalling ranitidine tablets used to treat ulcers of the stomach and intestines.

The company further said "the voluntary ongoing recall is a class II recall."

The company said it has received multiple queries on the news item for recall of ranitidine by the drug firm.

"The quantities being referred in various news websites at this point of time is the last one year sale from Granules India Ltd to Granules USA, subsidiary of the company," it said.

The company is in the process of recall from channel partners and the exact quantities are being estimated, the company said adding that it believes this will not have any material impact on its financials.

The shares of Granules India were trading at Rs 130.05, up 1.21 percent on BSE.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Business #Companies #Granules India #Ranitidine tabs

