Granules gets USFDA nod to market generic medication to treat high blood pressure

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Losartan Potassium tablets in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, Granules India said in a regulatory filing.

Pharma

Drug firm Granules India on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product to treat high blood pressure.

The Hyderabad-based company's product is bioequivalent to the Organon LLC's Cozaar tablets.

According to IQVIA/IMS Health, the current annual US market for Losartan potassium tablets is around USD 336 million.