    Granules gets USFDA nod to market generic medication to treat high blood pressure

    PTI
    February 27, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
    Drug firm Granules India on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product to treat high blood pressure.

    The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Losartan Potassium tablets in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, Granules India said in a regulatory filing.

    The Hyderabad-based company's product is bioequivalent to the Organon LLC's Cozaar tablets.

    According to IQVIA/IMS Health, the current annual US market for Losartan potassium tablets is around USD 336 million.

    Shares of the company were trading 1.24 percent down at Rs 281.75 apiece on the BSE.

    PTI
    first published: Feb 27, 2023 11:51 am