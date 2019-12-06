Grab launches Asia's first numberless card in Singapore

Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading everyday super app, has launched GrabPay Card, Asia’s first numberless card that offers users unparalleled card security, access to an expanded rewards ecosystem and hassle-free Grab payments integration in order to bring cashless convenience to millions in Southeast Asia.

The digital GrabPay Card is available in Singapore and users can apply for the physical numberless card after receiving their digital card.

The physical card will be rolled out in batches. The digital GrabPay Card will be launched in the Philippines in Q1 2020, with other Southeast Asian countries to follow in the first half of next year.

The GrabPay Card is a culmination of Grab’s ongoing partnership with Mastercard that aims to bring financial inclusion to the millions of underbanked and unbanked in Southeast Asia.

The GrabPay digital and physical card vastly expands Grab’s offline and online merchant ecosystem, allowing users, regardless of whether they have a bank account, to transact securely and easily online or offline, at nearly 53 million merchants worldwide that accept Mastercard cards.

Huey Tyng Ooi, Managing Director, GrabPay, said: “As the leading everyday super app in Southeast Asia, we are at an inflection point in the adoption of digital payments. The GrabPay Card, powered by Mastercard, is a continued evolution of GrabPay. We will continue to add features to the wallet and card to enable our users to enjoy simpler, more flexible digital payments experience. This partnership with Mastercard moves us toward an open payments ecosystem, allowing users to earn and redeem reward points across millions of merchants and represents an important step for GrabPay in becoming a truly Asean wallet”.