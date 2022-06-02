English
    GR Infraprojects signs agreement with NHAI for road project

    The project is worth Rs 1,577 crore and the completion date is 730 days from the date of appointment. The operational period for the project will be 15 years from the commercial operation date.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 02, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST
    The length of the road is 55.900 km and the bid project cost is worth Rs 1577 crore. (Representative Image)

    The length of the road is 55.900 km and the bid project cost is worth Rs 1577 crore. (Representative Image)

     
     
    GR Infraprojects, an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, said on June 2 that its wholly-owned subsidiary GR Madanapalli Pileru Highway Pvt Ltd has signed an agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a road project worth Rs 1,577 crore.

    The project consists of four-laning of NH-71 from Madanapalli to Pileru in Andhra Pradesh under the 'Bharatmala Pariyojna' project. The length of the road is 55.900 km, according to an exchange filing.

    The completion date is 730 days from the date of appointment. The operational period for the project will be 15 years from the commercial operation date.

    The project is to be constructed under hybrid annuity mode.

    On June 2, GR Infraprojects shares fell 1.72 percent or 24.40 points to Rs 1396.50 on the NSE.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bharatmala Commercial Pariyojna #GR Infraprojects #NHAI
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 08:05 pm
