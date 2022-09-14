GR Infra promoters announce OFS to sell up to 6.8% stake

The promoters of GR Infraprojects Ltd will offload up to 6.8 percent stake or around 65 lakh shares through an offer for sale (OFS) on September 15-16, as per a regulatory filing submitted by the company on September 14.

The sellers have proposed to "sell up to 5,704,652 equity shares, in aggregate, representing up to 5.90 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital", GR Infra said, adding that the proposal includes an "option to additionally sell up to 870,202 equity shares" representing up to 0.90 percent of the total stake.

The floor price for the sale will be Rs 1,260 per equity share, the exchange filing noted.

The current promoter holding stands at 86.5 percent.

The OFS is aimed at cutting down the stake of promoters in accordance with the regulatory norms, GR Infra said. The sale is being undertaken by the sellers "inter alia for achieving the minimum public shareholding of the company" as prescribed under the rules, it noted.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, Investec Capital Services and SBICAP Securities have been named as the brokers for the sale. The offer will open on September 15 for non-retail investors, and on September 16 for retail investors, GR Infra said.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 1,385 apiece at the BSE today, marking a 2.53 percent rise as against the previous close. At the NSE, the share value jumped by 1.72 percent to close at Rs 1,374.50.