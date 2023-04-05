 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GQG sees $2-billion Adani bet delivering returns over 100%

Bloomberg
Apr 05, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

The chief investment officer of GQG Partners Inc has grand predictions for his bet on the embattled Indian conglomerate: a return in excess of 100 percent

Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners

Rajiv Jain, one of the biggest names in emerging-market investing, cut across the grain last month when he bought almost $2 billion worth of Adani Group stock.

Now, the chief investment officer of GQG Partners Inc has grand predictions for his bet on the embattled Indian conglomerate: a return in excess of 100 percent.

“These could be multibaggers” over five years, Jain said in an interview at Bloomberg’s New York headquarters. The term comes from mutual fund manager Peter Lynch’s book and describes an investment that could at least double.

The Florida-based firm has become the highest-profile champion of billionaire Gautam Adani’s battered empire. The Adani Group lost as much as $153 billion in market value after a US short-seller accused the conglomerate of stock-price manipulation and fraud in a report released earlier this year.