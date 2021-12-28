MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt's total liabilities rose to Rs 125.71 lakh crore in Sep quarter: Official data

In absolute terms, the total liabilities, including liabilities under the 'Public Account' of the government, jumped to Rs 125,71,747 crore at the end of September 2021.

PTI
December 28, 2021 / 10:39 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The government's total liabilities rose to Rs 125.71 lakh crore in the September quarter from Rs 120.91 lakh crore in the three months ended June, according to the latest public debt management report. The increase reflects a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.97 per cent in the July-September period of 2021-22.

In absolute terms, the total liabilities, including liabilities under the 'Public Account' of the government, jumped to Rs 125,71,747 crore at the end of September 2021. At the end of June, the total liabilities stood at Rs 1,20,91,193 crore.

The report was released by the finance ministry on Tuesday. Public debt accounted for 91.15 per cent of the total outstanding liabilities in the September quarter compared to 91.60 per cent at the end of June.

Nearly 30.56 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years. The ownership pattern showed the share of commercial banks at 37.82 per cent and that of insurance companies at 24.18 per cent in the September quarter.

As per the report, the yields on Government Securities hardened in the secondary market due to an increase in the supply of such securities during the September quarter.

Close

Related stories

In the secondary market, trading activities were concentrated in the 3-7 year maturity bucket during the September quarter, mainly because of less trading observed in 10-year benchmark securities due to low float.

However, the yields were supported by the decision of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, to continue with the accommodative stance and to conduct Open Market Purchase under G-SAP 2.0 during the July-September quarter of the fiscal.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Government's Total Liabilities
first published: Dec 28, 2021 10:39 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.