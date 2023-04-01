 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt's total liabilities rise 2.6 percent to Rs 150.95 lakh crore in Q3 FY23: Report

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

As of September 30, the total liabilities stood at Rs 1,47,19,572.2 crore. The report released by the finance ministry on Saturday said public debt accounted for 89 per cent of the total outstanding liabilities in the December quarter, compared to 89.1 per cent at the end of September.

The Reserve Bank did not conduct Open Market operations for government securities during the quarter.

The government’s total liabilities rose to Rs 150.95 lakh crore in the December quarter from Rs 147.19 lakh crore in the three months ended September 2022, according to the latest public debt management report.

The increase reflects a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.6 per cent in October-December 2022-23. In absolute terms, the total liabilities, including liabilities under the 'Public Account’ of the government, jumped to Rs 1,50,95,970.8 crore at the end of December 2022.

Nearly 28.29 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of fewer than 5 years. During Q3 of FY23, it said, the Centre raised an amount worth Rs 3,51,000 crore through dated securities, as against the notified amount of Rs 3,18,000 crore in the borrowing calendar. During the quarter an amount of Rs 85,377.9 crore due for redemption was repaid on the maturity date, it said.