Govt's proposal to remove content that PIB marks fake leaves scope for misuse, is unconstitutional: Experts

Aihik Sur
Jan 20, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Earlier in the day, Editors Guild of India also objected to the draft rules saying that the determination of fake news cannot be in the sole hands of government and that it will lead to censorship of press.

Lawyers and digital rights groups are raising concern over Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's proposal that will force content news items identified as fake or false by the Press Information Bureau's fact check unit to be removed from social media platforms.

While one lawyer Moneycontrol spoke to said the proposed amendments to the IT Rules were unconstitutional because freedom of speech and expression can be infringed upon through these rules, others said that the wording of the draft amendment may leave scope for it to be misused.

“The Central Government is designating its press relations office — the Press Information Bureau — as the online arbiter of what is true and what is false,” said Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia Pacific Policy Director and Senior International Counsel at Access Now. “This will give them the power to decide what content stays up and what is taken down, without any parliamentary authorisation or legal authority whatsoever.”

Software Freedom Law Centre's legal director Prashant Sugathan also criticised the manner in which this proposed amendment has been introduced. The amendment was introduced by the government while it extended the timing for submitting consultation for the draft online gaming regulations in the IT Rules.

"Changes being made in a text put up for consultation midway through the consultation process is also not a healthy trend," Sugathan said.

The recent proposal introduced in the section 'Due Diligence by Intermediaries and Grievance Redressal Mechanism' of IT Rules 2021, says that intermediaries "shall make reasonable" efforts to not "host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit" such information on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.