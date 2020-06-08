Govt yet to put in place SPV structure for Rs 30,000-crore NBFC liquidity scheme

Nearly a month after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the government is yet to put in place the structure to operationalise the scheme. According to the details available so far, the scheme was supposed to be implemented through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by a large PSU bank.

This SPV will issue bonds guaranteed by the government which will be purchased by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The money will then be used by the SPV to acquire the debt of at least investment grade of short duration (residual maturity of up to three months) of eligible NBFCs / HFCs, the government had said. This scheme was announced on May 13 and the details of the scheme were announced on May 20 after Cabinet approval.

But almost a month after the announcement, the government is yet to announce the details of setting up the SPV. “This was supposed to be an emergency facility for NBFCs. The scheme will have to be operationalised at the earliest,” said an NBFC industry official. The scheme was announced as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. The government had also announced Rs 45,000 crore partial credit guarantee scheme for NBFCs.

Recently, the NBFC industry representatives had a meeting with the finance ministry officials to discuss the modalities of the Rs 30,000 crore scheme. One of the other contentious issues is the tenure announced for the scheme. NBFCs are unhappy with the three-month tenure offered for the scheme. The industry was expecting liquidity support for at least three years. Industry officials pointed out that in the present economic environment, it is tough for these entities to pay back within three months.

related news

But the finance ministry’s rationale was that this scheme was offered to the sector for short term liquidity assistance for NBFCs for debt refinance with a possible rollover option after the 90-day tenure. But NBFCs told the ministry that they were expecting longer-term liquidity assistance to match against their assets. The ministry acknowledged the concerns and may tweak the terms, industry officials said.

NBFCs, especially smaller ones, are struggling for liquidity after COVID-19 impacted the economy, and lenders fearing default resorted to investing only in AAA-rated papers. Also, banks refused to extend the moratorium to NBFCs, while NBFCs extended the same to their borrowers. All this created liquidity woes for the smaller NBFCs, MFIs and HFCs.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

As part of the Rs20 lakh crore economic package, the government also announced Rs 3 lakh crore loan scheme for MSMEs, Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit for farmers and Rs 5000 crore loan scheme for street vendors. The package also included various liquidity schemes announced by the RBI. The government launched the package in view of the severe impact on the economy on account of the COVID-19 outbreak.