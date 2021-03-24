English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt working to provide optical fibre connection to 6.5 lakh villages: Ravi Shankar Prasad

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad said it is the commitment of the prime minister that communication infrastructure of the country must improve.

PTI
March 24, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST
File image: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

File image: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government is working to provide optical fibre connection to 6.5 lakh villages, Minister of Communications and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday adding that the country was kept going by the Information Technology mobile infrastructure during the lockdown.

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Prasad said it is the commitment of the prime minister that communication infrastructure of the country must improve.

Also Read: Govt keen to develop, strengthen own mobile app store: Ravi Shankar Prasad

"This is the communication strategy of the Modi government to provide optical fibre connection to 6.5 lakh villages...The country was kept going by the Information Technology mobile infrastructure during COVID-19 lockdown period," he said.

The minister noted that the government liberalised work-from-home and today work-from-home has become 'work-from-anywhere'. "As far as school education is concerned, most of the school education went digital...Most of the schools continued because of digital education being encouraged," he said.

Close

Related stories

Prasad, however admitted that there was a scope for improvement.

Replying to a question by BJP member Sanjay Jaiswal, Prasad said the National Broadband Mission (NBM) was launched on December 17, 2019 with a vision to enable fast track growth of digital communications infrastructure, bridge the digital divide for digital empowerment and inclusion, and provide affordable and universal access to broadband for all.

It is envisaged that the expenditure of the government through the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) is likely to be Rs 70,000 crore under NBM. The mission envisages covering all districts/states of the country including all districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, he added.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Ministry of Communications and IT #Ravi Shankar Prasad #Technology
first published: Mar 24, 2021 02:00 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.