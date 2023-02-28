 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt working to make India a global automobile manufacturing hub: Nitin Gadkari

Feb 28, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Virtually inaugurating Tata Motor's vehicle scrapping facility in Jaipur, Gadkari said the automobile sector currently contributes to 7.1 per cent of the nation's GDP with the industry size at around Rs 7.8 lakh crore.

The government is working towards making India a global automobile manufacturing hub and the domestic industry is expected to be worth Rs 15 lakh crore in the near term, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

"The auto sector gives direct and indirect employment to around 4 crore people and this number is expected to grow to 5 crore by 2025. I am working with a target to make India number one global automobile manufacturing hub and to take its size to Rs 15 lakh crore in the near future," he noted.

Gadkari noted that the scrappage policy enables removal of older and unfit vehicles and introduction of new lesser polluting vehicles in a phased manner.