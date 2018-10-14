Govt working on uniform stamp duty for financial instruments: Report

There will soon be a uniform stamp duty rate across India on the transfer of financial instruments including debentures and stocks, a reform that will increase the ease of doing business in India, The Economic Times reports.

After the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was launched last year, many state and central levies were subsumed by it. A top government official told the paper that the Central and state governments have finalised changes to be made to the outdated, over a century-old Stamp Duty Act.

The proposal is ready and states have been consulted over the same, the official said, adding that the amendment is likely to be moved in the Winter session of Parliament.

Usually levied on documents and some transactions such as buying and selling of land, the stamp duty has been left out of GST. Differential rates lead to arbitrage, with intermediaries routing transactions through states that offer lower rates than where they originate.

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had asked states to either waive stamp duty on financial transactions or rationalise it, to pare down transaction costs.

States have been reluctant to give up powers to levy stamp duty, which is why these amends to bring uniformity have come very late.

In December 2005, the government set up a high-level committee to address the issue of non-uniform stamp duty on debt instruments. It had also suggested fixed duties on corporate bonds and debentures.