you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 02:52 PM IST

Govt working on revival of BSNL: Minister tells Lok Sabha

Dhotre also said the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is providing 2G, 3G and 4G (at few locations) mobile services in its Licensed Service Areas (LSAs).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is working for the revival of struggling PSU BSNL and its result could be seen soon, Union minister of state for telecom Sanjay Dhotre said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Dhotre also said the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is providing 2G, 3G and 4G (at few locations) mobile services in its Licensed Service Areas (LSAs).

"The government is trying for the revival of the BSNL. You can see the results very soon," he said during the Question Hour.

Reports suggest that the total debt on BSNL is around Rs 15,000 crore and it is struggling to pay regular salary to its employees.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies

