you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 10:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt will provide adequate equipment to sweepers for sewerage chamber cleaning: Gehlot

He directed officials to make a work plan for this and implement it within a year

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ashok Gehlot at press conference
Ashok Gehlot at press conference

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on October 3 said the state will provide adequate equipment and make requisite arrangements to ensure that no sweeper has to enter sewerage chambers to clean them.

Cleaning sewerage chambers without adequate protective gear is a problem in the entire country and many times, sweepers have lost their lives in the process, Gehlot said.

"It is a matter of concern and pain for all of us when a person dies while cleaning a sewer chamber," Gehlot said while addressing a programme on cleanliness.

"In Rajasthan, our government will provide equipment for sewerage chamber cleaning so that no one has to die. There will be no constraint of money for this purpose," he said.

He directed officials to make a work plan for this and implement it within a year.

The chief minister said Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt about a clean and pure India and always thought about the welfare of the person sitting in the last row.

"Our government is working according to the ideals and principles of Mahatma Gandhi," he said while calling upon the youngsters to read the biography of Mahatma Gandhi to bring positive changes in their lives.

Gehlot said Gandhi was against the practice of manual scavenging.

He said the practice has been eradicated and also asked people to provide information to officers concerned if they see anyone doing it.

The chief minister said the government will strengthen door-to-door waste collection. He also honoured sweepers at the event.

Minister for Art and Culture BD Kalla, Jaipur mayor Vishnu Lata and others were present on the occasion.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 12:26 am

tags #protective wear #Rajasthan #sewage

