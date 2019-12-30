Govt will give 5G spectrum for trials to all players: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government has decided to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, including Huawei. "We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players," Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

An in-principle decision has been taken in this regard, Prasad said at an event here.

"5G is future, it is speed. We will encourage new innovation in 5G," he added.