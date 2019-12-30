Govt will give 5G spectrum for trials to all players: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Sources said all operators and vendors, including Huawei, will be included in trials.
The government has decided to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, including Huawei. "We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players," Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
An in-principle decision has been taken in this regard, Prasad said at an event here.
"5G is future, it is speed. We will encourage new innovation in 5G," he added.
Sources said all operators and vendors, including Huawei, will be included in trials.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 04:53 pm