Govt weighs IBC tweaks, may split bankruptcy process in two parts

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

The government is mulling over changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and may approve measures aimed at splitting the bankruptcy process into two parts, CNBC TV-18 reported on December 29.

Structuring the resolution plan into two parts is at the foremost of the tweaks being considered by the government, sources told the news channel.

If approved, it would lead to a separation in the two parts of the resolution process -- approval of bids and distribution of money to the creditors.

The changes may lead to a quicker approval of bids by the adjudicating authority, once the nod comes in from the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

This will help the new promoter to come into the completion phase of the resolution plan quicker, and not wait for the distribution of money to actually start, the report said.

Also Read | IBC should not be seen as a recovery mechanism, says RBI governor

The rejig in the process can also allow money, that is undisputed, to be given to the stakeholders. The disputed part, on the other hand, can be kept in a separate account till the outcome of the litigation comes.

Secondly, the government is also considering introducing a "challenge mechanism" in the IBC to maximise value and cut litigations, the report added.

The government is also considering whether more clarity should be provided on the immunity granted to new promoters. According to experts, legal proceedings against promoters who take over an insolvent firm may act as a deterrent for potential bidders, who may be planning to take over bankrupt entities.