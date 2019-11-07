Govt wants e-commerce companies to help kirana stores grow: Report

The government wants e-commerce companies to provide details of how they can work with kirana stores to give them a boost, The Economic Times reported.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has written to Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, Zomato, Swiggy and Big Basket, and other e-commerce firms asking how they can help kirana stores grow.

The Department also hinted that a policy is being framed, industry executives told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Flipkart, Amazon, Zomato, Swiggy and Big Basket did not respond to ET's queries.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Amazon India head Amit Agarwal discussed the subject when they met on November 5, the report added.

Goyal has asked Amazon to work with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) lobby group and requested details of Amazon India’s top sellers and tax-related information.

"There were usual discussions about investments but the government is keen that Amazon does more for the unorganised retailers," a source told the publication.

The government also wants more clarity on Amazon’s accounting standards and the investments it has lined up.

CAIT recently alleged that predatory pricing, deep discounting by Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart during the festive season sales violates foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.