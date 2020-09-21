Govt waives permit requirement for transport vehicles carrying oxygen amid COVID-19

The government on Monday said it has waived permit requirement for transport vehicles carrying oxygen in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The step is likely to ensure smooth movement of the vehicles, ensuring the supply of oxygen across the country, it said.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has exempted the transport vehicles operators for the carriage and transportation and delivery of Oxygen Cylinders or Oxygen Tanks across the States or within a State from permit requirements till 31st March, 2021,” the ministry said in a statement.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

This has been done as oxygen is an important item required for the treatment of COVID-19, the statement said.

"It had been brought to the notice of the Ministry that there are problems being faced by certain Transport Vehicles operators in this regard,” the statement said.

The ministry has, thus, issued a notification for exemption of permit requirements for these vehicles as required under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.