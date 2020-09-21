172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|govt-waives-permit-requirement-for-transport-vehicles-carrying-oxygen-amid-covid-19-5867891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt waives permit requirement for transport vehicles carrying oxygen amid COVID-19

The step is likely to ensure smooth movement of the vehicles, ensuring the supply of oxygen across the country, government said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The government on Monday said it has waived permit requirement for transport vehicles carrying oxygen in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The step is likely to ensure smooth movement of the vehicles, ensuring the supply of oxygen across the country, it said.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has exempted the transport vehicles operators for the carriage and transportation and delivery of Oxygen Cylinders or Oxygen Tanks across the States or within a State from permit requirements till 31st March, 2021,” the ministry said in a statement.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

This has been done as oxygen is an important item required for the treatment of COVID-19, the statement said.

"It had been brought to the notice of the Ministry that there are problems being faced by certain Transport Vehicles operators in this regard,” the statement said.

The ministry has, thus, issued a notification for exemption of permit requirements for these vehicles as required under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 07:59 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.