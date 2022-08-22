Govt updates ALMM for solar modules, adds new players to list

The approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) for solar modules has been updated, with new Indian players being added to the list, as per a recent notification issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

A total of 66 Indian manufacturers have been named in the list, which was attached with the government's notification issued on August 18.

The new entrees include Mundra Solar Energy Ltd, Renewsys India Pvt Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL), Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd, Raajratna Ventures Ltd, Neety Euro Asia Solar Energy and Shivam Photovoltaics Pvt Ltd.

MNRE had issued the ALMM order in 2019, which states that only listed module manufacturers can be sourced for government-supported solar projects.

The new additions to the list comes amidst an increase in the cost of solar modules in India. The rates have climbed over the past 18-20 months due to supply chain constraints and increasing raw material prices, as per a recent report released by Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research & Analytics.

The ALMM, notably, lists only domestic solar photovoltaic module manufacturers so far. To be included in the list, manufactures are required to obtain a product and performance certificate from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The enlistment in ALMM remains valid for a period of two years. While the manufacturers need BIS nod for quality verification, the ALMM listing acts as a certificate approving their process of production and manufacturing facility.