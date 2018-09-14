App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt unveils measures to check widening CAD amid falling Rupee

The rupee touched an all-time low of 72.91 against the US dollar on 12 September and it closed at 71.84

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government, on Friday, decided to relax norms for raising overseas borrowing and impose restrictions on the non-essential imports as part of efforts to check rising current account deficit (CAD) amid the falling rupee.

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the state of the economy.

Modi was briefed by Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel and officials of the Finance Ministry, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters here after the meeting.

The decisions are aimed at checking the CAD and increase foreign exchange inflows, Jaitley said.

The government would also take steps to promote exporters and restrict non-essential imports, he added.

Jaitley, however, did not disclose items on which import restrictions would be imposed.

"To address the issue of expanding CAD, the government will take necessary steps to cut down non-essential imports and increase exports. The commodities of which imports will be cut down will be decided after consultations with concerned ministries and will be WTO-compliant," he said.

The rupee touched an all-time low of 72.91 against the US dollar on 12 September and it closed at 71.84.

The domestic currency has declined around 6 percent since August and touched an all-time low of 72 level this week. Petrol and diesel prices have also touched record highs.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 10:00 pm

tags #Business #India #markets

