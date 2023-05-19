Govt unlikely to undertake new PSU disinvestment in FY24

The process of stake sale in PSUs such as IDBI Bank, Concor, Shipping Corporation of India, BEML and NMDC Steel is underway, at present.

The Centre is unlikely to undertake disinvestment of a new public sector undertaking (PSU), including privatisation of state-controlled banks, in the current financial year.

There was no plan to privatise any government bank and a decision in this regard would be taken only after the Lok Sabha polls next year, Business Standard reported a senior official as saying.

“There is little chance of a new stake sale transaction before the general elections. The priority will be to speed up the ongoing deals, including those to sell stakes in IDBI Bank, Shipping Corporation, and Container Corporation of India (Concor),” the financial daily quoted the official as saying.

India is expected to hold the general elections in April-May of 2024.

The official said the privatisation proposal of two public sector banks and a general insurance company too had been put off.

As FY24 would be the last financial year ahead of the elections, adequate time would not be available for privatisation of any big public sector undertaking (PSU), adding global uncertainties, too, couldn't be ignored, the report said. Global uncertainties impact market conditions and even government initiatives.

Initial bids have been received for the proposed stake sale in IDBI Bank. The Department of Disinvestment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) is expecting bids to come in by September.

However, expressions of interest for Concor might take longer. Disinvestment of Shipping Corporation of India got the go-ahead from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in January. Dipam would soon start the bidding process to divest a 63 percent stake in the company, the official told Business Standard.

In the April-May period, Dipam raised $ 500 million from disinvestment proceeds via Offer for Sale (OFS) and about Rs 400 crore from dividend. The government has set a target of raising Rs 51,000 crore from disinvestment for the current financial year.