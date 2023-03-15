 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt undertaking an exercise to cut imports of non-essential items

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Containing these imports would also help reduce the trade deficit, which has reached USD 247.52 billion during April-February 2022 as against USD 172.53 billion in the same period last fiscal.

The government is undertaking an exercise to cut imports of non-essential goods with a view to enhancing domestic production of those items, an official said on Wednesday.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that the commerce ministry has provided product-wise import figures to all the ministries.

"We are asking the different ministries that they should analyse that data and they should look at data from the angle that which imports are essential and which are non-essential," he told reporters in New Delhi.

The ministries would look at issues like if those goods are being manufactured in India and if there is sufficient capacity for those products.