Govt turns to power sector to meet divestment target: Report

The government is eyeing the power sector to buy out its stake in companies and meet its divestment target, The Times of India reports.

The government has a disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore for the current financial year, which it has been struggling to meet after divestment in companies such as Air India, Hindustan Copper and Mecon have been shelved.

The government is in a rush to meet its divestment target, given that it has gathered only little over Rs 9,000 crore.

The government wants power companies to replicate the ONGC-HPCL model. Last year, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) acquired the central government’s majority stake in Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL).

Discussions have begun and the list is yet to be finalized. Satluj Jal Vikas Nigam (SJVN) is a possible candidate, a source told The Times of India.

NHPC acquiring the government’s 63.8 percent in SJVNL is an option, the report said. SJVN is a joint venture between the Centre and the Himachal Pradesh government.

Not everyone thinks NHPC will be a good fit for SJVN as the HPCL management is considered laidback, The Times of India reports.

NTPC is considered a better choice due its focus on hydel energy, the report adds. The Himanchal Pradesh government’s holding in SJVN doesn’t make it an automatic choice for sell-off.