Govt to verify telcos' AGR math via test checks before March 17: Sources

The telecom department will verify telcos' claims of lesser AGR dues by initiating random 'test checks' before March 17, sources said. The 'test check' will happen for all telcom firms but will start with those claiming they have already made full and final settlement towards their statutory liabilities.

The exercise will help the department assess the gap between telcos' claim of what their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues are and its own estimates.

The Supreme Court, on February 14, rejected a plea by companies such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for extension in the payment schedule and asked them to deposit an estimated Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past dues for spectrum and licences. It threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against top executives of these firms for non-payment.