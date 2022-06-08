English
    Govt to transform COVID 'war room' into 'health emergency operation centre'

    The COVID war room, which has acted as a nerve centre in the fight against the virus, is all set to get a new makeover.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 10:11 PM IST
    The war room played a pivotal role in providing assistance to those affected by the COVID pandemic. (Representative image)

    The COVID war room is soon going to be transformed into a 'health emergency operation centre,' according to the Union Health Ministry. The inauguration of this newly renovated centre will take place soon, ANI reported.

    The COVID-19 war room was started on the first floor of the Health Ministry at the Nirman Bhawan. The war room played a pivotal role in providing assistance to those affected by the pandemic.

    The ministry took the decision to refurbish the war room and retrofit it as the Health Emergency Operation Centre. The inauguration of the centre will be done by the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the news agency said.

    The soon-to-be-inaugurated health emergency operation centre will retain its function of a war room, operating on all hours and all days of the week.

    The centre seeks to mitigate all forms of national health emergency circumstances. Previously, the COVID war room's sole purpose was to monitor the pandemic situation in India, the news agency stated in its report.
    Tags: #COVID war room #Health Ministry #india covid pandemic
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 10:04 pm
