Govt to switch transportation of ethanol from rail and trucks to pipelines: Report

The government will also conduct dry runs of pipeline transportation in batches to identify any trailbacks.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 03:54 PM IST
Representative Image

The government is planning to switch transportation of ethanol to pipelines, reported ETnow, on August 17. According to their sources, the government is looking to make the switch from rail and trucks to pipelines. For this, they are also in talks with pipeline manufacturing companies to build dedicated biofuel pipelines.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also held meetings with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to transport ethanol via pipelines from its refineries. In fact, it is looking to soon start the transportation from IOC's Barauni refinery in Bihar.

The government will also conduct dry runs of pipeline transportation in batches to identify any trailbacks. Recently, it conducted trials for the movement of ethanol by rail from Maharashtra to Andhra Pradesh.

It's to be noted that oil marketing companies currently are transporting ethanol-blended petrol via rail and trucks.

This is all in tangent with India's move to shift to cleaner and greener energy sources. Last month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the government has planned to shift public transport and logistics to 100% clean energy sources, reported PTI.

Stating that India is one of the fastest-growing economies, leading through sustainable and climate-neutral development, Gadkari said, "Society should be livable, workable, and sustainable for all with an important focus on ethics, ecology, and the environment."

The minister said his ministry was working to create opportunities for alternative clean and green transport fuels like electricity, bio-CNG, LNG, biodiesel, ethanol, methanol, and hydrogen fuel cell.
Tags: #Biofuel Pipeline #ethanol #India #Indian Oil Corporation
first published: Aug 17, 2021 03:54 pm

