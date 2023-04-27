 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt to soon notify fresh window for gold import from UAE at concessional rate

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 09:52 PM IST

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) invited applications for Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) for 2023-24 with the last date being February 28, 2023.

The government will soon notify a fresh window for the import of up to 140 MT of gold by manufacturers and traders of yellow metal from the UAE at a concessional rate under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The CEPA agreement is in force since May 1 last year. As per the agreement, India can import 140 MT in 2023-24 at a one per cent duty concession on the applied Most Favoured Nation (MFN) rate, which is 15 per cent.

As many as 78 applications were received and a preliminary Exim Facilitation Committee (EFC) meeting was held on March 23, 2023, allocating TRQ provisionally subject to the fulfilment of extant guidelines or conditions.