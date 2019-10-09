App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to soon invite bids for Air India sale: Report

The Air India privatisation will help the government meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current fiscal year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government will invite bids for 100 percent stake in debt-ridden Air India by October-end, its second attempt at privatising the national carrier, Mint reports.

A government official told the paper that the expression of interest (EoI) for a 100 percent stake in the airline, would likely be out by the end of October. It, however, added that the proposal requires clearance from the ministerial panel before being made public.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The ministerial panel on Air India divestment is headed by Home Minister Amit Shah and includes Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. It is likely to meet soon to give the green signal for the privatisation process, the report added.

The stake sale will help the government meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current fiscal year.

Air India’s total debt was nearly Rs 59,000 crore at the end of March 2019. The government had created Air India Assets Holding (AIAHL) in February, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), to take over a part of the debt.

In the first privatisation attempt, the government had put up 76 percent of Air India for sale. The plan failed since the government had also bundled Rs 33,000 crore debt.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 10:00 am

tags #Air India

