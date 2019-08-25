App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to soon consider proposal to relax local souring norms for FDI in single brand retail

As per the proposal, single-brand retail firms would also be permitted to open online stores before setting up brick-and-mortar shops.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government will soon consider a proposal of relaxing rules for complying with the mandatory 30 percent local sourcing norms by foreign single brand retailers, official sources said.

As per the proposal, single-brand retail firms would also be permitted to open online stores before setting up brick-and-mortar shops.

Currently, online sale by a single-brand retail player is allowed only after opening of physical outlet.

Close

Relaxations are expected in a provision where foreign retail traders are presently allowed to adjust procurement of goods from India for their global operations for meeting the mandatory local sourcing requirement.

related news

However, this is allowed only for five years and "incremental" sourcing of goods from India is only taken into account presently.

"Amendments and easing are also likely in this provision," the sources said.

The move comes in the backdrop of announcements made by the government in the Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech had said that local sourcing norms will be eased for FDI in single brand retail sector.

In January 2018, the government allowed 100 percent FDI in the sector, permitting foreign players in single-brand retail trade to set up own shops in India without government approval.

In February 2006, the government for the first time opened the sector for foreign players by allowing 51 percent FDI.

In January 2012, the cap was raised to 100 percent - up to 49 percent through automatic route and beyond that with the government approval.

During April-September 2018-19, FDI in India declined by 11 percent to $22.66 billion.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 25, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #Business #FDI #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.