MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt to sell up to 4% stake in NMDC via OFS; fixes floor price of Rs 165 per share

The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 165 per equity share, NMDC informed the stock exchanges.

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST
The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned miner NMDC announced government plans to offload 4 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Tuesday.

The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 165 per equity share, NMDC informed the stock exchanges.

The President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, is the promoter of NMDC Ltd, the company said.

"The promoter proposes to sell up to 11,72,24,234 equity shares of the company, (representing 4 percent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the company on July 6 for non-retail investors and on July 7 for retail and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids with an option to additionally sell 10,22,78,144 equity shares representing 3.49 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company," it said.

The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 165 per equity share, it added.

Close

Related stories

On Tuesday, the offer shall take place during trading hours on a separate window of the stock exchanges at 9:15 AM and shall close at 3:30 PM.

It will continue to take place during trading hours on a separate window of the Stock Exchanges on Wednesday from 9:15 AM and close at 3:30 PM on the same day.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is country''s largest iron ore mining company.

President of India holds 68.29 percent stake in the company.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Companies #NMDC #PFS
first published: Jul 6, 2021 08:15 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.