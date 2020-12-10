PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt to sell up to 20% stake in IRCTC via OFS; fixes floor price of Rs 1,367 per share

"Offer for Sale in IRCTC opens tomorrow for Non Retail investors. Day 2 for retail investors. Govt. would divest 15 percent equity with a 5 percent green shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.

PTI
Dec 10, 2020 / 11:19 AM IST

The government is planning to sell up to 20 percent stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) through an Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Thursday.

"Offer for Sale in IRCTC opens tomorrow for Non Retail investors. Day 2 for retail investors. Govt. would divest 15 percent equity with a 5 percent green shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.

The promoter proposes to sell up to 2,40,00,000 equity shares of IRCTC, representing up to 15 percent stake, with an option to additionally sell 80,00,000 shares, representing 5 percent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 1,367, it said.

Shares of IRCTC on Wednesday closed at Rs 1,618.05 apiece on the BSE, down 1.55 percent from its previous close.

Close

Related stories

In all, the promoter Government of India will sell 3.2 crore shares, which is expected to garner Rs 4,374 crore for the exchequer starved of funds due to the COVID-19 crisis.

IRCTC OFS will help the government inch forward in meeting the Rs 2.10 lakh crore disinvestment target. Of this, Rs 1.20 lakh crore will come from disinvestment of public sector undertakings and another Rs 90,000 crore from stake sale in financial institutions.

The government currently holds 87.40 percent stake in IRCTC. To meet Sebi''s public holding norm, the government has to lower its stake in the company to 75 percent.

IRCTC, the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India, was listed on the stock exchanges in October 2019. The company had raised Rs 645 crore through the IPO.

The Union Cabinet had in April 2017 approved listing of five railway companies. While four of them -- IRCON International Ltd, RITES Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and IRTC -- have already been listed, IRFC is likely to be put on the block this fiscal.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 10, 2020 08:55 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.