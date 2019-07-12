App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to seek clarity from Law Ministry on IDBI status as private institution: Report

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in January 2019 acquired a 51 percent stake in the Bank, which reclassified it as a private sector financial institution

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government may approach the  Ministry of Law and Justice for clarification on monitoring of the recently privatised IDBI BankThe Economic Times reported.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in January 2019 acquired a 51 percent stake in the Bank, which reclassified it as a private sector financial institution.

As government holding in the Bank now stands at 46.6 percent, clarification is being sought on whether the institution should be monitored as per rules for state-run entities or at par with private banks.

Close

The debate was sparked by a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) response to a query from the Finance Ministry. It stated that IDBI would continue under government oversight.

Private lenders are outside the CVC's scope, but IDBI was set up under an Act of Parliament and remains a public financial institution under the Companies Act 2013. The doubt over management control has thus clouded the debate.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #banking #Business #Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) #Companies Act 2013 #IDBI Bank

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.