Govt to restrict sugar exports to 100 LMT from June 1

In a bid to soar the taming food inflation, the government on May 24 announced it would restrict sugar exports to 100 lakh metric tonnes, beginning from next month.

"With a view to maintain domestic availability and price stability of sugar in the country during sugar season 2021-22 (October-September), the central government has decided to regulate the sugar exports with effect from 1st June, 2022 till further orders," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

The restriction on exports is aimed at ensuring that the closing stock of sugar, as of September 30, 2022, "remains 60-65 LMT which is 2-3 months stocks (monthly requirement is around 24 LMT in those months) required for domestic use", the statement added.

Sugar mills and exporters, from June 1 onwards, need to take approvals in form of Export Release Orders (EROs) from Directorate of Sugar, Department of Food and Public Distribution, it further stated.

The move comes days after the Centre imposed a ban on wheat exports, amid the low harvest in the country due to the heatwave.

Despite the restrictions, the export of sugar in current sugar season 2021-22 will be the "historically highest", the ministry said.

Contracts for export of about 90 LMT have been signed in current sugar season 2021-22, the government said, adding that "about 82 LMT sugar has been dispatched from sugar mills for export and approximately 78 LMT have been exported".

On the contrary, the sugar seasons of 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 witnessed around 6.2 LMT, 38 LMT and 59.60 LMT, respectively, it noted. "In sugar season 2020-21 against target of 60 LMT about 70 LMT have been exported," the statement added.

According to the government, "the wholesale prices of sugar in India are range bound between Rs 3150 - Rs 3500 per quintal while retail prices are also within control in the range of Rs 36-44 in different parts of the country."

"Government of India is committed to maintain stable prices of sugar in the domestic market and in last 12 months, prices of sugar are under control," it said.

India has, notably, been the highest producer and the second largest exporter of sugar in the world in current year.

"As a result of regular efforts of Government of India, despite record production of sugar, 99.5 percent of cane dues for last sugar season 2020-21 have been paid and about 85 percent of cane dues of current sugar season 2021-22 have also been release to farmers," the statement noted.