Govt to push use of solar energy to power cold-storage facilities: Report

The government is planning to push the use of solar energy to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to cold-storage facilities, a move that could help the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Mint has reported.

India has set a target of 175 GW of renewable energy capacity, of which 100 GW will come from solar power, by 2022.

India has, so far, administered 870.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the latest update from the health ministry. Of these, 639.6 million are first doses and 231 million second doses.

"There are over 29,000 cold chain storage facilities across India that are used to store both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 vaccines. Solar power usage is not new for storing vaccines in India but the push is largely after Covid-19. We are expanding solar power to more cold chain points for vaccine storage. We have started using newer technology like solar direct drive cold chain equipment," Mint quoted a health ministry official as saying.

The official said there were two ways to use solar energy to store vaccines —storage equipment that runs on solar power, or a building that has solar power facility.

"In unreliable electricity supply areas, we have electricity storage facility usage and other backup so that there is no chance of vaccines being spoilt," the official said.

In the last five years, more than 350 imported solar equipment was provided across India, the official said.