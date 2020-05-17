App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to open all sectors to private players: FM Sitharaman

The government will also notify a list of strategic sectors where presence of public sector enterprises (PSEs) is required

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

The government will frame a policy where private entities are allowed to participate in all sectors, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on May 17.

The government will also notify a list of strategic sectors where the presence of public sector enterprises (PSEs) is required.

In strategic sectors, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector but private sector will also be allowed, Sitharaman said.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on FM Sitharaman's press conference

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)



First Published on May 17, 2020 12:29 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Nirmal Sitharaman

Finance Minister announces decriminalisation of defaults under Companies Act

Centre to increase expenditure on public health: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman says threshold for default under IBC norms raised to Rs I crore

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

