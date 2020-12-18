MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt to now clear at least 90% of exporters’ duty drawback claims within 3 days

The government is also looking at reducing pendency of duty drawback claims with an aim to further reduce the process window

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 11:10 AM IST
Exports (Representative image)

Exports (Representative image)

The Centre on December 17 reduced the timeframe for processing of duty drawback claims to three days from seven days. The decision is expected to help improve cash flows of exporters.

As per the revised rules, at least 90 percent of the duty drawback claim of an exporter will have to be credited within the specified period.

Government's decision comes after exporters complained of cash crunch due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Duty drawbacks are refunds set off against future liabilities and accrued by exporters for the specified period.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

The government is also looking at reducing pendency of duty drawback claims with an aim to further reduce the process window. Claims usually take time and reducing the window would pressure officials to complete the process within the timeframe.

Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner at EY India told the paper that the move will “definitely improve cash flow position of industry players exporting goods, especially in these COVID times when a large number of businesses are still facing liquidity crunch.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Exports #India
first published: Dec 18, 2020 11:10 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.