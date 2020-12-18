Govt to now clear at least 90% of exporters’ duty drawback claims within 3 days

Exports (Representative image)

The Centre on December 17 reduced the timeframe for processing of duty drawback claims to three days from seven days. The decision is expected to help improve cash flows of exporters.

As per the revised rules, at least 90 percent of the duty drawback claim of an exporter will have to be credited within the specified period.

Government's decision comes after exporters complained of cash crunch due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Duty drawbacks are refunds set off against future liabilities and accrued by exporters for the specified period.

The government is also looking at reducing pendency of duty drawback claims with an aim to further reduce the process window. Claims usually take time and reducing the window would pressure officials to complete the process within the timeframe.

Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner at EY India told the paper that the move will “definitely improve cash flow position of industry players exporting goods, especially in these COVID times when a large number of businesses are still facing liquidity crunch.”