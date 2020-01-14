Govt to introduce cash recharge option for FASTags

Soon, the government will make the cash recharge option for FASTags available, The Economic Times reported.

Currently, about 40 percent of the traffic is being registered in the hybrid lanes at toll plazas, as per the report. Hybrid lanes are meant for both cash and electronic collection of toll. However, from January 15 - the deadline for the mandatory implementation of FASTags, toll plazas across India will have only one permitted hybrid lane in each direction.

This is the scenario almost a month after the government made FASTags mandatory at around 75 percent of toll plazas across national highways. After the toll collection via FASTags soared since December 15, the penetration of electronic toll collection has now stagnated.

In addition to this, from January 15 onward, passengers would be allowed to pass without paying any toll at plazas where the FASTags are not read properly.