App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to introduce cash recharge option for FASTags

Currently, about 40 percent of the traffic is being registered in the hybrid lanes at toll plazas.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon, the government will make the cash recharge option for FASTags available, The Economic Times reported.

Currently, about 40 percent of the traffic is being registered in the hybrid lanes at toll plazas, as per the report. Hybrid lanes are meant for both cash and electronic collection of toll. However, from January 15 - the deadline for the mandatory implementation of FASTags, toll plazas across India will have only one permitted hybrid lane in each direction.

This is the scenario almost a month after the government made FASTags mandatory at around 75 percent of toll plazas across national highways. After the toll collection via FASTags soared since December 15, the penetration of electronic toll collection has now stagnated.

Close

In addition to this, from January 15 onward, passengers would be allowed to pass without paying any toll at plazas where the FASTags are not read properly.

related news

To make the toll payment process smoother, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also allowed linking of authorised payment instruments and other such payment methods to FASTags. This will mean that users will be able to link their FASTags to any payment wallet irrespective of where they bought it from in the first place. This will also enable them to easily recharge their FASTags via Paytm, Google Pay, BHIM, PhonePe and other similar apps.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 03:46 pm

tags #Business #Economy #FASTags #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.